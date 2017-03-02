Permission granted to upgrade water services in Offaly

Offaly County Council have granted Planning Permission to Irish Water for two projects in Offaly.

Permission has been granted to upgrade the Blundell Pumping Station in Edenderry. The upgrade will include the installation of new rising mains, installation of new attenuation tank, installation of new electrical kiosk, construction of new access road, installation of new access gates and installation of six new light bollards.

Offaly County Council has also granted permission to Irish Water for the construction of a 2,500 m3 water storage reservoir in Tullamore as an extension and supplementary storage to the existing reservoir together with underground water mains and services. These developments will take place at the existing reservoir site at Ardan.