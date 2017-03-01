Offaly winners selected at Irish Restaurant Awards

The Offaly winners have been announced for the Irish Restaurant Awards with a number of establishments across the county picking up awards.

The Blue Apron Restaurant in Tullamore picked up the award for Best Restaurant in the county

There was double success for P & H's at the Brewery Tap, Tullamore with Niall Kavanagh picking up the award for Best Chef while it also won Best Newcomer.

Hennessy's in Ferbane won Best Gastro Pub in the county while the Best Hotel Restaurant went to Slí Dala Restaurant at Kinnitty Castle.

Sirocco's in Tullamore won Best Casual Dining while another Tullamore establishment, Captain House Restaurant, picked up the award for Best Wine.

The winner of Best Customer Service went to Café Q while the Pub of the Year in Offaly was The Chestnut Bar in Birr.