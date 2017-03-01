Blatant case of illegal dumping discovered in Offaly

Offaly County Councillor, Noel Cribbin, has been highlighting the issue of illegal dumping in Co. Offaly as he revealed the above incident on his Facebook page today, Wednesday, March 1.

The finding of household rubbish, including bottles, can and clothes, was allegedly thrown into the Grand Canal at Ballybrittan Bridge, near Rhode, on Tuesday evening, February 28.

Ballybrittan Bridge is located about a kilometre from Ballybryan National school, and the particular stretch of the canal is a local beauty spot, popular with many walkers and cyclists from Rhode, Edenderry, Mount Lucas and surrounding areas.

The incident has been reported and Cllr Cribbin said that his message to the perpetrators was that "we are on your case," and also questioned, "what are people coming to?"

If you see a case of illegal dumping in your area, you can report the details to Offaly County Council Environment Section at (057) 9357403.

