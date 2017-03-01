Sinn Fein Councillor elected Chairperson of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board

The newly elected Chairperson of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) is Laois based Sinn Fein councillor Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Cllr Dwane Stanley was elected Chairperson at this month’s meeting of the LOETB in Clonaslee which took place this week.

Following her election Cllr. Dwane Stanley said, “It is a great honour to be the Cathaoirleach of LOETB. I look forward to my term in the chair. This is the first time a Sinn Féin nominee has become the Cathaoirleach of such a body in Laois/Offaly as there was never a Sinn Féin Chair of the Old Vocational Education Committee.

"My priorities for the year ahead are that the LOETB continues to provide a range of courses for adults who missed out on educational opportunities and to ensure that the new secondary school, Dunamase College, at Railway Street, Portlaoise is opened in September and gets off to a successful start.”