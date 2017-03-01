Met Éireann issue status yellow weather warning for Offaly

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for nine counties across the country, including Offaly. THe other counties issued with the alert were Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Mayo and Roscommon.

Met Éireann have said "westerly winds will reach average speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this evening and at times tonight."

The warning was issued today, Wednesday, March 1, and is valid until tomorrow morning. The adverse weather warning comes just a week after Storm Doris and Storm Ewan left their mark on the couuntry and county Offaly.

