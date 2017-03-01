Irish Conservation organisation 'saves another forest' in Co. Offaly

The Native Woodland Trust has purchased a new 21 acre woodland nature reserve in the Slieve Bloom mountains in Co. Offaly. The Native Woodland Trust was delighted today to announce the addition of 21 acres of Camcor Wood in the county to its existing portfolio of woodland nature reserves.

The Native Woodland Trust (NWT) was formed in 1999 as a charitable environmental organisation, tasked with the preservation and expansion of Ireland’s native woodlands. "Ireland’s original forests are now reduced to 0.1% of their original extent – the Trust strives to identify and protect these, as well as using them as a seed source for woodland restoration," they said. Over the last number of years, the NWT has donated over 100,000 trees to schools and community groups throughout Ireland, as well as providing advice and assistance in the creation of new hedgerows and woods by those groups.

"Securing the future of this woodland is an important step in the Trust’s ongoing campaign to protect Ireland’s few remaining ancient woodlands and to facilitate the restoration of native woodlands throughout the country. By acquiring the largest remaining area of this woodland, the Trust has guaranteed it’s safe-keeping for generations to come," a statement said.

"The woodland itself is of great significance in an Irish context – growing on a river floodplain, it represents a very rare woodland type. The wood itself is home to rare flower species, fascinating geological marvels, massive ancient trees and even its own unique species of trout," Rebecca Doyle, Reserves and Engagement Officer for the Trust said.

“It’s brilliant to think that this woodland has survived for so long and is finally in safe hands. We cannot thank the private donors enough for their generosity which allowed this gift to be preserved for the present and future generations of Ireland. People are an integral part of what we do and we are looking forward to involving communities and individuals with this fantastic new reserve,” she added.

"The future for this wood looks bright and the Trust will now conduct detailed surveys of its wildlife to ensure that the appropriate management plans are in place. The wood will also be used as a source of native Irish seed, to supply the Trust’s own nurseries, so that areas of the woodland can be expanded," Doyle concluded.

Further details about the Trust on www.nativewoodlandtrust.ie.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook