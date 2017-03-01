Public consultation on Offaly Heritage plan commences this week

The Offaly Public Participation Network are holding meetings in each municipal district over the next three weeks and all public comments and submissions are welcome, the Heritage office at Offaly County Council has said. On the agenda is the draft Offaly Heritage Plan for 2017-2021.

The first of these meetings takes place in Edenderry's Town Hall tonight, March 1 at 7.30pm. That will be followed by a meeting in Tullamore at the Central Hotel's Riverview room on March 8. The third meeting is being held at Banagher House on March 14.

The agenda for all meetings will be as follows:

7.30pm - PPN Presentation

8.00pm - Draft Offaly Heritage Plan

8.30pm - OLDC speaker

For more on the draft Offaly Heritage Plan 2017 – 2021, you can log on to www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Heritage.

