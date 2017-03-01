Gardaí dealing with crash in Offaly this morning

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash on the main Tullamore to Portarlington Road in Co. Offaly this morning.

The incident happened between Geashill and Cloneygowan earlier this morning, and Gardaí are asking motorists to approach the area with care.

It is as yet unclear if serious injuries have been sustained by the parties involved.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.