Major power outage in Edenderry may not be resolved for some hours

The major power outage affecting much of Edenderry may not be resolved until later tonight, according to the ESB. The estimated time for restoration of power is currently 10pm, February 28.

Homes and businesses are affected around the town, but the issue is predominantly affecting the Tullamore road side of the town. The Sycamores housing estate is almost completely without power, including street lighting, so caution is advised.

Similarly, traffic lights at that end of the town, including the pedestrian lights at Sweeney's filling station, and Killane Cross, are not working this evening, and motorists and walkers are advised to be extra vigilant for one another.

Elsewhere, there are also outages being reported in Ballyfore, Rhode, Daingean, Clonbullogue and Mount Lucas, and those outages have been given a similar estimated time for a restoration of service.

The ESB website suggests 719 customers are affected as a result of the outage.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your area and will restore power as quickly as possible," they said.

