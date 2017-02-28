Offaly Local Enterprise Week kicks off this weekend

Local Enterprise Week is set to take place in Offaly, commencing on Sunday night, and will run until Friday, March 10. Local Enterprise week events take place throughout the country, and are aimed at encouraging and building the skills and knowledge of people in business, or young people who may contemplate a life in business. It is an opportunity to learn more, network with others, and generally make your business stronger.

"We have lots happening as part of Local Enterprise Week taking place nationwide from March 5-10, including the County and Student Enterprise Awards. We have a full week of free events, workshops and seminars, so be sure to make the most of them," Orla Martin, Offaly's Head of Enterprise said.

Some of the events include the 'Innovate your Way to Success' event on March 6 at The Junction, Unit 19H Axis

Business Park, Tullamore at 7pm. Speakers at this event include Hugh Henry, Head of Innovation and R&D, Bord na Mona; representatives from the Patents Office, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Office. There will be an opportunity to meet the experts, network with Offaly innovators and to visit stands. Booking is essential for this event.

Also commencing next week is the 'Start your Own Business' Course. This six evening course is designed for anyone who is

thinking of setting up their own business. It covers all stages of preparing for a business start up and course topics include market research, business structure, business planning, sources of assistance, taxation issues, promoting your product/service, managing your business. The mentor is Leo Gibson from Mentor Consultants & Training Services Ltd, and there is a fee of €70, but this can be waived if the participant is in receipt of certain Social Welfare payments.

One of the more topical events is a 'Get your Business Brexit Ready' event with InterTradeIreland. InterTradeIreland is holding a free breakfast briefing event in Athlone on March 7, for SMEs in the Longford, Westmeath, Offaly and

Laois areas. The event will focus on some of the questions surrounding Brexit, such as business planning, currency hedging, innovation, diversification and building cross-border relationships. A new range of Brexit supports will also be announced by InterTradeIreland on the day.

Back in Tullamore, there is a 'Celebrating Female Entrepreneurs' event organised in conjunction with AIB and Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce. The networking lunch with speakers including Anne Cusack, Critical Health Ltd, Kilbeggan. This is a great opportunity to network with other women in business locally, but pre-booking essential, so to arrange your place, contact geraldine.beirne@leo.offalycoco.ie.

For information surrounding all the events taking place over the week, you can get in touch with the Local Enterprise Office at info@leo.offalycoco.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.