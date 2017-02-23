Offaly near the bottom of the table in terms of IDA jobs

Just over a quarter of 1% (0.26%) of new IDA jobs created in Ireland in 2016 were created in Offaly and less than half of 1% of the total IDA jobs in the country are in Offaly.

In total in 2016, 18,627 new IDA jobs were created but just 49 (0.26%) of those were created in Offaly. A closer look at the figures shows that the nett gain of jobs in Offaly in 2016 was only 27.

The figures were contained in an answer to a Dail question posed by Deputy Brendan Griffin who sought the details of the jobs created by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland and the IDA from 2011 and 2016.

In her response Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor highlighted that the IDA Ireland announced the highest level of employment in its client companies in its history, with 199,877 people now employed in companies supported by the Agency.

However of that figure, just 929 (0.46%) of those IDA jobs reside in Offaly. Since 2011, there has been a nett gain of 82 IDA jobs in Offaly.

The nett gain of jobs in 2011 was 54 while there were nett losses in 2012 (5) and 2013 (6). 2015 saw an increase of 12 in the total number of IDA jobs in Offaly with the number increasing by 27 in 2016.

In terms of overall numbers of IDA jobs in a county only Carlow (802), Laois (115), Kilkenny (762), Longford (665), Leitrim (413) and Monaghan (137) rank behind Offaly.

Westmeath has 1,700 more IDA jobs than Offaly.