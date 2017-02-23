Offaly children encouraged to dream big for this year's Engineers Week

Engineers Week, the annual campaign to inspire the next generation of engineers and excite students about the possibilities of a career in engineering, is set to take place in Offaly from Saturday, March 4 – Friday, March 10. The annual event is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme – funded as a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Smart Futures Programme.

Engineers from all over Ireland will engage with their communities to showcase their profession to primary and secondary students in their locality, highlighting the amazing ways Irish engineers are pushing the limits of ingenuity, creativity and innovation.

In Offaly, Engineers Week participation from engineering organisations, third-level institutions and among outreach organisations, is incredibly strong with a number of events occurring around the county. Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre, home to the Great Telescope, will offer visitors the opportunity to view the Great Telescope and Ireland's historic science centre, which looks at the history of the telescope and Charles Parsons' invention of the steam turbine.

Coder Dojo Birr will also host an event in the Spot Youth Café while Engineers Ireland will host free 'It's all Done with Mirrors' shows by Dr. Ken Farquhar in Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, where Dr. Ken will blend spectacular magic tricks, illusions and stunts with extraordinary science and engineering.

Commenting in advance of Engineers Week, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said: “Engineers Week is a chance for parents and young people to find out more about the many career opportunities available within the engineering sector and learn about the kind of skills that qualified engineers can build on as they move through their careers."

“Engineers Week also highlights how a career in engineering is accessible to all those who have an interest in the sector. There are many misconceptions about the ‘type of person’ who should pursue engineering and during Engineers Week we can show people that the world of engineering is open to everyone - girls, boys, creative thinkers, curious minds, problem-solvers and leaders,” she added.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Foundation Ireland is delighted to be supporting Engineers Ireland and Engineers Week 2017. These initiatives enable us to engage with young people and inspire them to pursue further study and a career in STEM. We are delighted that so many organisations in Offaly have helped us to meet this objective and assist students as they explore their future in this exciting subject area.”

To find out more about events taking place in Offaly or to register an event visit www.engineersweek.ie. As well as events organised by companies, third-level institutions and the public sector, teachers are also encouraged to run their own classroom-based activities, quizzes and competitions.

