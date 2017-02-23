€500,000 set aside by the HSE in the Midlands for care needs of the homeless

€527,685 is provided by the HSE to support the health needs of homeless persons in the four counties of the Midlands - Offaly, Laois, Longford and Westmeath, it has been revealed.

The figure came to light when a motion, put forward by Cllr Michael Dollard, surrounding the area of homelessness funding, came up for discussion at the recent HSE Regional Health Forum meeting for Dublin-Mid Leinster, held this week, February 21, in Tullamore.

The motion requested: "That the HSE DML region would indicate the magnitude of funding it will be providing in 2017 for homelessness in counties Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly?"

The response, delevered by a HSE official, stated: "The HSE Midlands provides €527,685 to support the health needs of Homeless persons in the four counties. Includedin this is the cost associated with the Homeless Liaison Nurses in Laois/Offaly and Longford/Westmeath."

The main function of our Liaison Nurses is to be a conduit to the most appropriate health service following a Holistic Health Needs Assessment. Each agency is provided with funding to support the care needs of their clients," they concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.