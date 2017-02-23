Tullamore employer named one of the 'best workplaces in Ireland'

The Aura Holohan Group, which runs the Aura Leisure Centre in Tullamore, has been officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2017. The Aura team were presented with the award at the 'Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland' awards in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin on Wednesday, February 22.

This is their first year to be named as a top Irish workplace, and recognition is awarded on the basis of an employee survey and an assessment of their approach to managing and engaging people. Aura Holohan Group was recognised as the 26th Best Large Workplace in Ireland 2017.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Gar Holohan, Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group commented: “We are humbled and honoured to be acknowledged in this way. This, to us, is not an award for efficient process or policy. Rather it is validation of the incredible people who work for us - and a culture we have worked hard together to create over the years. Our efforts to do this will never stop but it makes me so proud to see our people working every day to support and inspire the communities they serve – and also to experience the sense of community and family we provide for each other."

"Every employee has made this happen; from lifeguards, fitness/swim instructors, managers, cleaners, receptionists to support staff members. This is their award.," he added. Also at the event, Ger Morgan, Interim General Manager of Aura Drogheda, shared his experience of working at Aura: “I started working in Aura Navan as a part time cleaner over 5 years ago. With the encouragement of my managers things moved quickly for me - I became a swim teacher, trained as a lifeguard and soon became a Duty Manager. I am now interim General Manager for our Aura Drogheda centre. I know that my mentors in Aura gave me the knowledge, support and trust to get to where I am. But working at Aura is more than that. From Day 1 the lifeguards, cleaners, swim teachers, gym instructors and so many others taught me something along the way. I started at the bottom and I knew these people."

In 2017, Great Place to Work Ireland celebrates fifteen years of recognising great workplaces through the publication of their Best Workplaces in Ireland lists. The list gets longer every year - an indication they say, "that organisations across Ireland are waking up to the benefits of a culture where all employees are trusted, respected and empowered to do their best work."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

