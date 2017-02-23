Nolan labels Fianna Fáil 'hypocrites' over worker's rights issue

Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary Carol Nolan has said that the "hypocrisy and sheer brass neck" of Fianna Fáil on workers’ rights is staggering. Nolan was speaking during the debate on the Industrial Relations (Right to Access) Bill yesterday evening (February 22) in the Dáil.

She said: “We had Micheál Martin stand up here in this house this very morning during Leader’s Questions and speak about the race to the bottom, terms and conditions for Bus Éireann workers, and also the need for the Minister to engage with the unions."

“He waxed lyrical about the need to protect workers – to ensure they don’t bear the brunt of government policy," she added, going on to state that, “yet now, when Fianna Fáil have an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is, to do something that will bring positive change to workers, to help stop that race to the bottom, the fake outrage and concern has disappeared, as has Micheál Martin."

“Fianna Fáil show their contempt for ordinary workers as they stand firmly behind the corporations that reap millions in profits on the back of the sweat and hard work of our people. The Bill simply gives trade unions the right to meet their members regarding official trade union business in the workplace."

“It seeks to limit the ability of employers to undermine trade union membership and the solidarity of workers. I am asking again that all deputies in this house stand with ordinary workers across this State and support this legislation," she concluded.

The Bill is being debated so as to allow Trade Unions access to their members in the workplace for purposes related to the employment of its members or for purposes related to the union’s business or both.

