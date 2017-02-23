Power outages persisting in Offaly this morning

ESB Network employees are reacting to faults around the country, including in parts of Offaly, in the wake of Storm Doris, which wreaked havoc overnight. According to the ESB Network website, there are a number of outage in Offaly. There is a cluster of faults in the Tullamore area - one near the centre of the town, one at the Cappincur side, and a third between Tullamore town and Clara at Lois na Coille.

Elsewhere in the county there is a fault reported in the Edenderry area between the town and Bracknagh, close to Bogtown.

There is no set time for a restore of services and owing to the demand on repair staff this morning, ESB Networks have said it may be well into the afternoon before service is restored to all those affected by the outages.

SEE ALSO: Storm Doris wreaks havoc in Edenderry

The issue arose overnight as Storm Doris swept over the country, battering most areas of the country with strong winds and heavy rain. Met Éireann had earlier issued a yellow alert weather warning for the entire country, and that warning is valid for all of today, Thursday, February 23.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.