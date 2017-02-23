There are 20 vacant nursing posts at Tullamore Hospital

There are currently 20 vacancies for nursing jobs at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, it has been revealed. The figure came to light at the HSE's Regional Health Forum meeting for Dublin-Mid Leinster, held this week, February 21, in Tullamore.

The information was revealed in response to a question from veteran Tullamore Councillor, Tommy McKeigue. He asked: "Can the HSE provide this forum with the total number of nursing staff at Tullamore Hospital, and also the numbers that are job sharing at present? And the number of vacant posts?"

Dr. Susan O'Reilly for the Forum responded by saying, "the total number of nursing staff employed at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore as at November 2016 is 372.99," a figure that is calculated on the fact that the total number of nursing staff job sharing is 49.

