Tullamore memorial service planned for tragic homeless man

A memorial service has been planned for Tullamore in memory of the man who has died and had been homeless in the town for a number of months. Conor O'Hagan (25) died this week after he was "hospitalised in recent months due to the effects of sleeping outdoors," according to Ken Smollen, who had come into contact with the man through his work with the homeless and the Ken Smollen Food Appeal.

The service tonight will be held at O’Connor Square at 7pm where local musicians, including Richie Mooney, Gavin Ghee and Griffin Delaney, will play tribute to him. Other musicians are welcome to join in and play, according to the event page for the service on Facebook, organised by Eva Donlon.

Conor, who had called Tullamore his home for the past few months, was recognisable as a busker and often played his guitar beside Boots pharmacy in the town.

The vigil is also being planned in order to highlight the issue of homelessness as the number of homeless people in Ireland has surpassed 7,000 recently, according to organisers.

