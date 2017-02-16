The call is out for Rose of Tralee escorts

Do you know any Offaly men willing to hit Tralee this summer to join the bow tie wearing band of escorts at this year's Rose of Tralee festival?

The organisers have put out the call for the 2017 escorts to wait hand and foot on their international roses, and take Kerry by storm for a week of fun and perhaps some on-stage viral moments with host Dáithi Ó Sé. Although it sometimes divides opinion, the Rose of Tralee continues to captivate the Irish public and is consistently one of the most viewed television shows of the year.

Apart from the host, the stars of the show are all female, but the Roses’ male escorts have always chipped in with the odd on-screen cameo, and they have played an important role in the festival down through the years. If you are aged between 21-31, are Irish born or have Irish origin, and think you're up to the challenge, the applications are open now.

"The escorts play such a key role in the Rose experience – they become the Rose’s right hand man for everything," 2010 Offaly Rose Arlene Costello told the Offaly Express. "Being a Rose is a truly amazing and unforgettable experience, and I think the escorts bring the real fun to the journey. The lads have so much craic during the festival– it’s really an experience any guy would love and a time to create memories that will last a lifetime," the Edenderry woman added.

You have a month to apply and you can do so by logging onto www.roseoftralee.ie/apply. The closing date is March 16 and the festival takes place in August.



See the full criteria for the ultimate escort below:

You must:

Be born in Ireland or of Irish origin by virtue of one of your ancestors having been born in Ireland

Be unmarried or never been married

Be male, 21 years of age by January 1 2017 and not have reached your 31st birthday on or prior to September 1 2017

If selected be available for the International Festival events



Ticking all the boxes?

If so, you’ll need to clear your diary and make sure you're free on the following dates:

Rose Escort Interviews – 7/8/9 April 2017

Rose Escort Bootcamp – 2/3/4 June 2017

International Festival – 15 to 22 August 2017

Applicants are reminded that other dates may be added and they are all subject to change. Applications must be accompanied by a fee of €25 as they won’t be accepted without it. If you are accepted as a Rose Escort, you will be required to make a €1,500 subscription.