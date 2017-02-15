Revenue seizes herbal cannabis worth €150,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre today (February 15) seized 7.5kg of herbal cannabis with a street value of around €150,000.

Following routine profiling, and with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog team, the illegal drugs were found concealed in parcels from Nigeria.

The parcel was addressed to a location in Dublin. 

Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.