Revenue seizes herbal cannabis worth €150,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre
The herbal cannabis seized today in Portlaoise
Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre today (February 15) seized 7.5kg of herbal cannabis with a street value of around €150,000.
Following routine profiling, and with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog team, the illegal drugs were found concealed in parcels from Nigeria.
The parcel was addressed to a location in Dublin.
Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.
