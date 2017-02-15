Nolan calls for action on wind farm guidelines

Sinn Féin TD for the Offaly and North Tipparary constituency, teachta Carol Nolan, has raised the issue of guidelines for wind farms in the Dáil this afternoon with the Taoiseach. Deputy Nolan said: “The Programme for Partnership Government contains a clear commitment to update the wind farm planning guidelines within three to six months in consultation with local communities.

The newly elected TD spoke about the issue in the Dáil: “As I am sure many in this house are aware, this is an issue of huge concern in many communities across rural Ireland including in my own constituency of Offaly and North Tipperary.

“I am aware that a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, which imposes a duty on the State to inform the public fully prior to the implementation of a new wind energy policy and it is my understanding that a proposal was brought to Cabinet to defer the publication of the revised guidelines," she added.

“I have asked the Taoiseach to advise me if a new public consultation process will be commenced; when the process will commence and when we can expect the new guidelines to be published.

“Offaly County Council has been inundated with panning applications for new wind farm developments and these companies cannot be given free run without appropriate guidelines in place.

“The Government has dragged its feet for long enough on this issue. Rural communities must not be left in limbo and I am calling on the government to give this matter the attention it deserves," Nolan concluded.