'Start your own business' course welcomed in Edenderry

Offaly County Councillor for the Edenderry area Noel Cribbin has welcomed an upcoming course in the town aimed at helping people who choose to set up their own business. The course commences at Edenderry Town Hall from Monday, March 6, and will run until April 10, 2017.

"This is a great opportunity to get for those of you with ideas to start your own business and you will get expert advice from start up to managing your own business by experts," Cribbin remarked to the Offaly Express. "Good news that followd up on this course is that Offaly County Council are to make available brand new 'Start up Pods,' upstairs in the Town Hall for budding business people, and they will be available at very reasonable rates," he continued.

This 'Start your own Business' course will be mentored by Leo Gibson from Mentor Consultants & Training Services Ltd. "This course is designed for anyone who is thinking of starting up their own business. It covers all stages of preparing for a business startup and course topics include Market Research, Business Structure, Business Planning, Sources of Assistance, Taxation Issues, Promoting your product/service, Managing your business," a statement read.

The course will cost just €70 and the fee will be waived if the participant is receiving Job Seeker's Benefit or Job Seeker's Allowance. A follow-up mentoring session will be offered on completion of the course and on dates agreed with the trainer.

For more information on taking up a place on the course, you can contact Offaly County Council through www.offaly.ie.