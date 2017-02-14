Tesco staff in Tullamore among those on strike today

Staff at the Tesco store in Tullamore are among the employees from the supermarket chain on strike across the country today. The employees took to the picket lines first thing this morning and their union, Mandate, the workers have been "left with no option" but to take strike action.

Staff at stores in Baggot Street, Ballyfermot Road and Finglas in Dublin, as well as stores in Tralee, Longford, Navan and Bray also mounted pickets at 7am this morning.

The strikes are in response to Tesco wanting to move 250 staff who were recruited before 1996 onto less favourable contracts in line with their newer employees. Mandate insists that this change would hit workers in terms of both pay and conditions, with cuts of up to 15%.

However, Tesco once again urged the union to accept the Labour Court recommendation to resolve the dispute. The Labour Court made a series of recommendations, including the protection of the rate of pay is protected, and also that Sunday shifts continue to be voluntary options for staff.

Workers rejected the recommendation and have said they will not return until a resolution is found.

Tesco have maintained that all stores will remain open today and have called the strike action "unjustified."