35 Patients Waiting on Hospital Trolleys in the Midlands

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures claim that 35 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Tullamore, Portlaoise and Mullingar.

Eight patients are waiting on trolleys in Tullamore Hospital, according to the figures released today. Across the border in Laois, 17 patients are awaiting beds on trolleys, the highest number of the three hospitals in the Midlands region.

In Mullingar Hospital, 10 patients are on trolleys, while the highest individual numbers were recorded in Cork University Hospital where 33 people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 313 patients are waiting on a trolley for a hospital bed.