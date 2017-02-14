Eir Junior Spider Awards searching for Ireland's answer to Mark Zuckerberg

Do you Know an internet hero? It’s time to get those creative juices flowing as the eir Junior Spider Awards 2017 are now open for entry. The 2017 eir Junior Spider Awards is searching for the next Mark Zuckerberg and is open for entries from students and young adults across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The awards programme, now in its eighth year, aims to capture the digital talent of students aged between four and 19 years of age and highlight how young Irish people embrace the internet in their daily lives. Similar to previous years, the awards are divided into three main categories, The Mega Spiders aimed at ages 4-12 years, the Giga Spiders aimed at ages 13-15 years and the Tera Spiders aimed at ages 16-19 years. Each award category has a Grand Prix Award.

Commenting on eir’s involvement in the Awards, Jon Florsheim, Chief Commercial Officer at eir said: “The eir Junior Spider Awards continue to be a really exciting initiative that celebrate the most creative young minds and their individual pursuits throughout the year. The awards highlight how students embrace digital technology, while publicly marking the many innovative ways the youth of Ireland progress and adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape. Every year, we at eir are blown away by the sophistication and skills these students possess and we are very much looking forward to seeing the next generation coming through this year’s awards.”

The Mega Spiders have three award categories that participants can enter which are: Best Individual Project, Best Group Project and Creative Web Coding.

The six Giga Spiders categories are: Best Individual Project, Best Group Project, Creative Web Coding, Best Concept, Suíomh Is Fearr and Best Web Design.

The nine Tera Spiders categories include Best Individual Project, Best Group Project, Creative Web Coding, Best Transition Year Project, Best Digital Game, Best Mobile App, Suíomh Is Fearr, Best Web Design and Best Concept

Commenting on the event this year, Minister for Education and Skills, Mr. Richard Bruton TD said, “For the generation of children recently born, creative thinking and problem-solving skills will be absolutely key to how they develop in reaching and achieving their potential. In particular, their ability to think critically and develop solutions in the digital world will be vital for their prospects in life. I am determined that we should continually improve the education system in this area. Our ambition in the Action Plan for Education is to make Ireland’s education and training system the best in Europe within a decade. Our future economic success depends to a great extent on our ability to be among the world leaders in technology. The eir Junior Spider Awards have made a huge contribution in recognising the outstanding achievements of many young people and celebrated the successes of the Irish internet and digital media.”

For more information and further details on how to enter the 2017 eir Junior Spider Awards log onto www.juniorspiders.ie. The closing date for entries is March 8, 2017.

The eir Junior Spider Awards are supported by eir StudyHub; a free online exam support tool for eir broadband customers with over 500 hours of audio and video tutorials from expert teachers, perfect for students preparing for their Junior and Leaving Cert exams. To see all of the benefits of eir Study Hub, you can visit their website at www.eir.ie/studyhub/

The eir Junior Spider Awards are also supported by Foras na Gaeilge and CoderDojo. All of last year's shortlisted winners from the eir Junior Spiders have also been invited to The Dublin Tech Summit which takes place this week at the Convention Centre in Dublin.