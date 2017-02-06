Tullamore-based Simpli Baked could go all the way in SFA National Small Business Awards

Simpli Baked, the flatbread company based in Tullamore, could go all the way in this year’s SFA National Small Business Awards.

The company was among the finalists in this year’s awards who attended the recent SFA National Small Business Showcase event last week. The five finalists in the manufacturing category, sponsored by competitive energy provider Energia, of this year’s Small Firms Association Awards include:

Briody Bedding from Oldcastle, Co Meath

JPK Fencing Systems from Claregalway in Co Galway

Kelly’s of Newport Artisan Butchers from Newport, Co Mayo

Simply Baked from Tullamore, Co Offaly

Ventac, the noise specialists, from Blessington, Co Wicklow



The annual SFA National Small Business Showcase event provided an opportunity for the 35 finalists in this year’s awards to market their products and services. The finalists are from a variety of sectors and 15 different counties (further details on www.sfa.ie/awards).

The awards profile entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity at its best. Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, officially opened the event.

The awards will be presented at a Gala Awards Ceremony in the RDS in March. A generous prize package of €50,000 is awarded to all shortlisted finalists with additional prizes for the overall winner.

Michelle Kells, Key Account Manager, Energia commented: “Every year the quality of entries rises, so Simpli Baked is to be warmly congratulated for making it to the finals in this year’s manufacturing category. As one of the leading electricity and gas suppliers to Irish small businesses, we appreciate the work these companies are doing in powering the Irish economy and are delighted to be supporting the SFA Awards.”

