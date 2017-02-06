28 patients awaiting a bed in Tullamore Hospital (February 6)

Twenty-eight patients are awaiting a bed at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore today (February 6) according to the latest ED Trolley Watch/Ward Watch Figures from the INMO.

Of those patients, 17 are on trolleys while 11 are on wards.

Elsewhere in the region, 17 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise with 22 waiting in Mullingar, 12 on trolleys and 10 on wards.

Nationally the figures show that 461 patients are awaiting beds. University Hospital, Limerick has the highest number waiting at 39 with Cork University Hospital having the second highest number at 38.