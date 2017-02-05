Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal traffic accident in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on Charleville Road in Tullamore on Friday morning, February 3 at 10 am approximately in which a man in his late 80s was killed.

The collision occurred when a car and bin lorry collided and the car impacted with a wall. The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was removed to Tullamore General Hospital in a serious condition. He passed away late last on Friday night. The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.