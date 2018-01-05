BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Kildare due to 'tragic incident'

Significant delays expected

All routes to and from Heuston station in Dublin are disrupted as emergency services are attending the scene of a 'tragic incident' at Sallins train station in Co. Kildare.

It is understood gardai, fire service and ambulance service were at the scene on Friday, January 5 before 1pm.

Irish Rail has announced that rail services through Sallins have been suspended, due to a tragic incident on line north of station.

All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.

Iarnród Eireann say to expect significant delays.