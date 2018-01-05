BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Kildare due to 'tragic incident'
Significant delays expected
Sallins Rail Station
All routes to and from Heuston station in Dublin are disrupted as emergency services are attending the scene of a 'tragic incident' at Sallins train station in Co. Kildare.
It is understood gardai, fire service and ambulance service were at the scene on Friday, January 5 before 1pm.
Irish Rail has announced that rail services through Sallins have been suspended, due to a tragic incident on line north of station.
All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.
Iarnród Eireann say to expect significant delays.
All services suspended through Sallins, emergency services attending tragic incident on line north of station. All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
Update: Ongoing disruption to services through Sallins as all services suspended due to a tragic incident on the line, emergency services attending, significant delays are expected, updates to follow.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
