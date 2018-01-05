BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Kildare due to 'tragic incident'

All routes to and from Heuston station in Dublin are disrupted as emergency services are attending the scene of a 'tragic incident' at Sallins train station in Co. Kildare.

It is understood gardai, fire service and ambulance service were at the scene on Friday, January 5 before 1pm.

Irish Rail has announced that rail services through Sallins have been suspended, due to a tragic incident on line north of station.

All services to/from Heuston disrupted until further notice.

Iarnród Eireann say to expect significant delays.