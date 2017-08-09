Irish girl hospitalised after holiday swimming pool incident
Irish girl hospitalised after swimming incident in Malta
RTE have reported that a six-year-old Irish girl is in a serious condition in hospital after an incident in a swimming pool in Malta.
The girl is said to have run into difficulty while swimming at a pool at a private residence.
Local media are reporting that the incident happened in a pool on the island of Gozo.
The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident and is ready to offer consular assistance.
