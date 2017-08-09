Irish girl hospitalised after holiday swimming pool incident

RTE have reported that a six-year-old Irish girl is in a serious condition in hospital after an incident in a swimming pool in Malta.

The girl is said to have run into difficulty while swimming at a pool at a private residence.

Local media are reporting that the incident happened in a pool on the island of Gozo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident and is ready to offer consular assistance.

