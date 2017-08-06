Gardai investigating fatal stabbing in Clare

Gardai are investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred in Kilkee, Co Clare at approximately 1.15am this morning.

A 25 year old male received serious stab wounds and was removed to Limerick University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A 22 year old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation and is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act – 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend the scene later.

Gardai wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Kilrush Garda Station 065-9080550, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.