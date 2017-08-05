Man killed in Mayo car crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Charlestown, Co. Mayo, which happened at at 3pm this afternoon.

A man in his 20s was killed when the car he was driving crashed. There was no other vehicle involved in the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The road has re-opened following an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080.