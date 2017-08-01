Ex Priest bids to stop trial for indecent assault

A former Catholic priest has launched a High Court action aimed at preventing his trial on a charge that he indecently assaulted a young boy more than 30 years ago from going ahead.

The man who has been sent forward to face trial before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court claims that he is at risk of not getting a fair trial.

It is the man's case that the DPP has allowed an unexplainable delay to occur in the prosecution of the case. The case, he also claims, has not been dealt with in an expeditious manner.

He claims he was charged with the offence more than three years after a complaint was made to the Gardai.

It is also claimed that the man cannot get a fair trial because certain documents and records which the man had sought were destroyed.

He also claims that he has been denied fair procedures.

In proceedings against the DPP the man seeks an order prohibiting from further prosecuting the man, and a declaration that his rights to a fair trial and fair procedures have been breached.

The application came before Mr Justice Seamus Noonan on Monday. The Judge granted the man permission, on an ex-parte basis, to bring his challenge and adjourned the case to October.

