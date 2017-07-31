Man left seriously injured after vicious assault

Gardaí in Co. Kildare are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Duke Street, Athy on Sunday evening, July 30, 2017 at approximately 8.30pm.

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured and removed to Naas Hospital where his condition is described as serious. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was arrested close to the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newbridge Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on Duke Street, Athy between 8.30pm or any motorists who may have 'Dash Cam' footage from their vehicles, to contact them in Athy Garda Station on 059 - 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.