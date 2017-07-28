€580,000 worth of drugs seized in Garda raid
This morning, Friday, July 28, Revenue Customs Officers and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Tallaght seized 29kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €580,000, in a warehouse in West Dublin.
This intelligence-led operation was part of ongoing joint investigations, targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of drugs. No arrests were made, investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Anyone with information about drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.
