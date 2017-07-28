Motorcyclist killed in Cork crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a van in Cork.

The incident occurred at Doctor Barry's Bridge, Rathcormac, Co Cork at approximately 7:45am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was uninjured in the collision.

The road has been closed for technical examination and diversions have been put in place. Gardaí in Fermoy are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 025-82100.