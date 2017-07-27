Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kildare man

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Burns who is missing from Milltown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

John was last seen on July 25, two days ago, on O'Connell Street, Dublin.

He is described as being 5’ 5”, slim build with black hair thinning on top. When last seen he was wearing dark jumper, dark jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.