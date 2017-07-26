Jeep drives into field and deliberately kills cows in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident where a vehicle was deliberately driven at calves in a field on the outskirts of Callan in County Kilkenny.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning last off the main Kilkenny to Callan Road.

On Friday morning, a farmer found one calf dead and another so seriously injured he had to be put down. A number of other calves were also seriously injured.

A jeep was found out burned out by gardaí on the outskirts of the city a short time later.