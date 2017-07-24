BREAKING: Teenage motorcyclist killed in horror crash

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Clarehall Dublin 17 at approximately 4.20pm this afternoon, Monday July 24, 2017.

An 18 year old male motorcyclist was killed when his motor cycle collided with a lamp post. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Beaumont Hospital.

A 23 year old male passenger was seriously injured and has been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666 4200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.