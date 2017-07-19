Man wielding loaded gun tackled at busy train station

An armed man has been tackled by special units of An Garda Síochana at a busy Irish train station this afternoon, Wednesday, July 19.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised crime, members of the Special Crime Task Force, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Armed Support Unit carried out an operation in Dublin this afternoon.

At approximately 3.15pm Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, who was carrying a loaded gun at the time, during an operation at Connolly train station in Dublin's city centre.

The gun was recovered and the man was brought to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A female aged in her 20s was later arrested at Dublin Airport during follow up searches. She is also detained a under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Store Street Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.