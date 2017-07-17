BREAKING: Gardaí discover body in search for missing woman

Gardai have discovered the body of a woman this afternoon in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin.

As part of a planned search by the Divisional search team for a missing woman, Gardaí discovered the remains of a female, yet to be identified, this afternoon shortly after 2pm in an area of undergrowth between Clonsilla Road and Snugborough Rd.

The scene has been preserved and the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau has been notified. The body remains at the scene.

Investigations are continuing...

