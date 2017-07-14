Four men arrested after armed raid on Kilkenny pub

Gardaí have arrested four people following an armed robbery at a pub in Skough, Piltown, County Kilkenny on Thursday.

Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report of two men, wearing balaclavas and who appeared to be armed, entering a pub in Slough and threatening staff and customers. Nothing was taken in the incident and there were no injuries reported. The men left the scene empty handed following a struggle with the owner of the premises. A wine coloured car was seen leaving the area.

A short time later Gardaí stopped a wine coloured car at near Pilltown. Gardaí arrested three people travelling in this car- a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a juvenile male.

The two men were taken to Thomastown Garda Station and the juvenile was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station. They are all detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. The car, a wine coloured Renault Megan with 01 D plates, was seized for technical examination.

In the early hours of Friday a fourth man aged his 20s was arrested. He is detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of The Offences the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been in the area of Piltown, between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, July 13 to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775 000 or Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150.