Gardaí make witness appeal after toddler stabbed to death

Gardaí investigating the death of a three-year-old boy, which occurred Monday evening, July 10, 2017 in Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 are appealing for witnesses.

The child was pronounced death at the scene after sustaining stab injuries.

A woman in her early 40s was also taken to St. James Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the area of Poddle Park between 5pm on Sunday, July 9 and 7pm on Monday, July 10, to contact them at Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200.

