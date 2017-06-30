Gardaí make staggering €5.3 million drugs seizure

Gardaí have seized €5.3 million worth of drugs and arrested a man following an operation in Co. Meath yesterday, Thursday, June 29.

As part of a planned operation by Gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, a search was conducted at a house at Clinstown, Stamullen at 2.45pm. Garda members from Ashbourne Detective Unit and the Garda Dog Unit assisted in the operation.

Following a search of the house, lands and vehicles, Gardaí discovered a significant quantity of drugs.

In total, 160 kilos of suspected cannabis herb, 30 kgs of suspected cocaine, and 2.5 kgs of suspected cannabis resin was seized. The estimated street value of the cocaine discovered, subject to analysis, is €2.1 million, the street value of the cannabis herb is €3.2 million and the Cannabis Resin is valued at €50,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Kells Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

