Fireman injured in gas explosion at house

A firefighter who attended the scene of a reported explosion in a Kildare house this morning has been taken to hospital. Emergency services from Kildare and Laois responded to the scene at around 11am to a house in Athy.

The firefighter was injured while attending a large fire at the house. “Our thoughts are with the person”, local councillor Mark Wall said.

The Leinster Leader have reported that it is not clear as of yet what caused the explosion, but it's understood nobody occupied the house at the time.

Fire services were at the scene in a matter of minutes and residents in nearby houses were evacuated.

