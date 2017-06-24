Gardaí raids lead to €100,000 drugs haul

Gardai have seized heroin with an estimated street value of up to €100,000 following searches in Dublin yesterday.

Gardai from the DMR North Central Divisional Drug Unit carried out a planned search at a house in Dublin 1 early yesterday morning, June 23. During the search heroin with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized and a male in his 40s arrested.

In a follow up search at a flat in the Dublin 1 area heroin with an estimated street value of up to €70,000 was seized and a female in her 30s arrested. A number of mobile phones, cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The male and female are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.