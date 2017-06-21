Midlands man killed in Thailand road crash

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance to the family of a man, originally from Longford, who has died in a road accident in Thailand.

The 39-year-old man has been teaching English in Thailand for the last number of years.

It's understood he lost his life after he was involved in a road traffic accident in the Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand last night, Tuesday, June 20.

