Taoiseach announces abortion referendum for 2018

The new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced his plans to hold a referendum on the 8th amendment next year. Despite much of the focus last night, Wednesday, June 14, being on the announcement of Varadkar's ministerial appointments, the news comes as his first major political move to deal with the abortion issue.

The Taoiseach has put Health Minister Simon Harris in charge of bringing forward the legislation for the referendum, and indicated that such a vote would take place next year.

The announcement came just hours after UK statistics revealed over 3,000 Irish women travelled to Britain for a termination in 2016.

On Tuesday, The United Nations Human Rights Committee also ruled, for a second time, that Ireland's abortion laws are currently a violation of women's human rights.

The ruling came on foot of news that an Irish woman was denied access to abortion services in Ireland following a diagnosis of fatal foetal impairment in 2010.

The UN Committee said that Ireland must provide the woman with reparations for the harm she suffered and reform its laws to account for the current violations.

