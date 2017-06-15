Young boy seriously injured in road collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Kildare yesterday.

At approximately 12.30pm a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when his bicycle collided with a 4x4 vehicle. The collision occurred on a local road between Monasterevin and Oghill (L7055).

He was taken by ambulance to our Lady's Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. The driver of the 4x4, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045-5277730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.