Popular chocolate products recalled in Ireland due to possible Salmonella

Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland have announced that they're recalling some of their products on sale in Ireland and the UK due to the potential of Salmonella from the ingredients.

In Ireland, they've recalled Galaxy Counters 112g pouch with the batch codes 720B1SLO00 and 720C1SLO00 with a Best Before date of May 13, 2018.

The Maltesers Teasers 35g bar with the batch code 720C1SLO00 has also been recalled with a Best Before date of May 13, 2018.

A number of products have also been recalled in the UK, and in a statement today, the company said:

"Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland are voluntarily recalling the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making chocolate. No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected. The precautionary recall in the UK and Ireland concerns only the products below with the following best before dates distributed by Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland."

"A small number of these products have been distributed, and although we've had no related complaints, as a precaution we have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected by this issue in order to ensure the safety and confidence of our consumers," the statement continued.

They stressed that this was a "precautionary recall" and has been initiated with "the best interests of our consumers at heart."

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected," they concluded.

